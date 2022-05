05.05.2022 15:13 | сиськи от KIKOs | комментарии: 0 ↓ от The way you move

Has got me yearning

The way you move

Has left me burning

I know you know what you’re doing to me

I know my hands will never be free

I know what it's like to be in chains



Depeche Mode, «In Chains

цепь, очки